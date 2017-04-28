“Grey Lady” actress: In the April 28 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying a review of the new mystery-thriller movie “Grey Lady” identified the actress as Natalie Zea. She is Rebecca Gayheart.

Side Chick restaurant review: In the April 29 Saturday section, a review of Side Chick restaurant said that chef Johnny Zone left Papille for Howlin’ Ray’s. He left La Poubelle.

Frogs and flu: In the April 27 California section, an article about frogs potentially helping humans fight the flu referred to frogs as invertebrates. They are vertebrates.

