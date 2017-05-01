For the record

Tax rates: In the May 1 Section A, an article about business investment and President Trump’s tax plan misstated the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s position on tax rates. The chamber wants to see a corporate tax rate of 15% to 20% and a rate of 25% or less for so-called pass-through businesses.

