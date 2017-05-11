West Hollywood lawsuit: In the May 6 California section, an article about the opening of the trial in a wrongful-termination case against the city of West Hollywood referred to Mark Quigley as a defense attorney. He is an attorney for plaintiff Michelle Rex.

