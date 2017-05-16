West Hills: An article in the May 13 edition of Hot Property said that New Community Jewish High School is a private high school in West Hills. The school has changed its name to De Toledo High School.

Ballet: In the May 14 Arts & Books section, an article about the Scottish Ballet’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Music Center listed an incorrect phone number for ticket information. The correct number is (213) 972-0711.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.