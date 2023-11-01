La Luz del Mundo leader: In the Oct. 27 California section, an article about a federal indictment of Naasón Joaquín García said the La Luz del Mundo leader had struck a plea agreement with Los Angeles County prosecutors. The plea agreement was struck with the California attorney general’s office.

Pacific Coast Highway: In the Oct. 27 Section A, an article about traffic deaths and injuries on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu misidentified a pedestrian who was struck three years ago as Channing Berkman. Her name is Channing Frykman.

