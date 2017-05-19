Chris Cornell: In the May 19 California section, the obituary of rock singer Chris Cornell misidentified the song with which Soundgarden had planned to close its set Wednesday in Detroit as “Behind the Wheel.” The song is “Beyond the Wheel.”

Filipino cuisine: In the Saturday section elsewhere in this edition, an article about Filipino cuisine in Southern California gives the first name of Lasa chef Chad Valencia as Chase. Chase Valencia is the restaurant’s co-owner and general manager. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

