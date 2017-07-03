For the record

“Dawson City” score: In the July 3 Calendar section, an article about the year’s best films said Sigur Ros composed the score for “Dawson City: Frozen Time.” The documentary’s score is by Alex Somers.

“POV”: An item in the July 3 TV highlights in the Calendar section listed the title of a documentary airing on the PBS series “POV” as “The War Room.” The correct title is “The War Show.”

