“I Called Him Morgan”: In the July 3 Calendar section, an article about the year’s best films said “I Called Him Morgan” was about jazz trumpeter Frank Morgan. It is about jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan; Frank Morgan was a saxophonist.

“The Lion in Winter”: In the June 30 Calendar section, a caption for a photo accompanying the TV Highlights said the film “The Lion in Winter” was airing on KOCE. It aired on KCET.

