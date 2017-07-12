Emmy predictions: In the July 12 Calendar section, an article predicting the Emmy nominees said that “Game of Thrones” had won the drama series Emmy three times. The HBO series has won that top award twice.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.