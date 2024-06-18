Emmys 2024: Predictions (and voting advice) for all 15 main categories

Emmy voting is underway, and if you’re one of the 24,000 Television Academy members wondering if there’s still time to binge-watch all three seasons of “Reservation Dogs” to finally get up to speed, the answer is: Yes. But get busy. Ballots are due June 24.

Is there ever enough time to watch everything and be a fully informed Emmy voter? Probably not. There are a handful of shows I never got around to viewing, despite my best intentions. And no, I’m not revealing them because I don’t need your judgment. I didn’t chastise (beyond a little silent rebuke to myself) latecomers to “Reservation Dogs,” as I don’t think you can blame anyone for not sampling each and every one of the more than 300 series submitted. Unless you didn’t watch “Shōgun.” Then we need to talk.

Another problem vexing voters this year is that there are too many worthy contenders in the limited series categories and not enough decent dramas to reward, making balloting equally challenging but for different reasons. Comedies? Just right. As long as “Reservation Dogs” is finally rewarded. But again, no judgment. (Yet.)

Advertisement

Here’s a quick rundown of the series and actors that seem to be registering with voters, along with viewing suggestions for anyone still doing their homework. I’ll revisit these shortly before Emmy nominations are announced July 17.

LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Could surprise: “Masters of the Air”

Don’t forget: “Expats”

LIMITED SERIES LEAD ACTRESS

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Nicole Kidman, “Expats”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Could surprise: Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Don’t forget: Julianne Moore, “Mary & George”

LIMITED SERIES LEAD ACTOR

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case”

Could surprise: Hoa Xuande, “The Sympathizer”

Don’t forget: Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “Fargo”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Could surprise: Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Don’t forget: Sarayu Blue, “Expats”

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Finn Bennett, “True Detective: Night Country”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: North Country”

Joe Keery, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Sam Spruell, “Fargo”

Could surprise: Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Don’t forget: Hugh Grant, “The Regime”

COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Could surprise: “Palm Royale”

Don’t forget: “I’m a Virgo”

COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Could surprise: Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Don’t forget: Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs”

COMEDY LEAD ACTOR

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Theo James, “The Gentlemen”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Could surprise: Kelsey Grammer, “Frasier”

Don’t forget: Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”

Could surprise: Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Don’t forget: Molly Gordon, “The Bear”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Matty Matheson, “The Bear”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Could surprise: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Don’t forget: Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”

DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

“The Curse”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“The Morning Show”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Could surprise: “Loki”

Don’t forget: “Sugar”

DRAMA LEAD ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Could surprise: Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Don’t forget: Ella Purnell, “Fallout”

DRAMA LEAD ACTOR

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Cosmo Jarvis, “Shōgun”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Could surprise: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki”

Don’t forget: Colin Farrell, “Sugar”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Moeka Hoshi, “Shōgun”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Fumi Nikaido, “Shōgun”

Cynthia Nixon, “The Gilded Age”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Could surprise: Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Don’t forget: Kristin Scott Thomas, “Slow Horses”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Khalid Abdalla, “The Crown”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Nathan Lane, “The Gilded Age”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Could surprise: Ke Huy Quan, “Loki”

Don’t forget: Tokuma Nishioka, “Shōgun”