Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Emmy nominations, a VP pick and dirty beaches

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Do you know which L.A. County beaches are dirtiest, who Trump picked as his running mate and what new Emmy-nomination record was set this week? Then prove it by playing the News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via
1

Welcome to the post-Emmy nomination edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. There was enough newsworthy, record-setting intel coming out of Wednesday morning’s announcement of the 2024 nominees that all 10 of the multiple-choice questions in this week’s quiz could easily have been Emmy-related. But, hey, there are other things going on in the world, right? Like a recently announced vice presidential pick, the upcoming Olympics in Paris and Heal the Bay’s annual report card calling out the state’s dirtiest beaches. (Those last two stories are actually more related than you might think. The common link is ... sewage!)

That’s why I dialed back my desire to go full-Emmys this week and focus on just two of the heavily nominated shows (which, not coincidentally, happen to be some of my personal favorites): “The Bear,” which garnered a record number of nods, and “Only Murders in the Building” (for which everyone on the show but the Pickwick triplets seemed to be nominated).

You’ll also find more than the usual number of riffed-from-the-obits questions this week. While I vastly prefer the News Quiz to lean toward more lighthearted fare, occasionally the news of someone’s death, as sad as it is (fitness guru Richard Simmons, I’m thinking about you), serves up nuggets of knowledge just begging to be shared.

Advertisement

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

If you’d like to get a link to each week’s quiz in your email inbox every Saturday morning, consider signing up for our Essential California newsletter.

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A NATO birthday, decoding the Olympic leotards

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 5, 2024: A Supreme Court decision and name that hurricane

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A new Lakers coach and where Travis joined Taylor

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for June 21, 2024: Dodgers get new uniforms, LAUSD issues a ban

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for June 14, 2024: A Hunter Biden verdict and a new rule for pool owners

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for June 7, 2024: Rubio’s closures, high temps and a Biden benchmark

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for May 31, 2024: Garfield, trees and a Ticketmaster lawsuit

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for May 24, 2024: Trump movie, Red Lobster and Katy Perry’s exit from what?

Aerial drone photo on man floating in teal water with colorful typography centered saying "West Coast 101" and a 2024 stamp

Travel quiz: How well do you know the West Coast?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for May 17, 2024: The Biebers, ‘Bridgerton’ and Black Twitter

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement