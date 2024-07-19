Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Emmy nominations, a VP pick and dirty beaches

Welcome to the post-Emmy nomination edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. There was enough newsworthy, record-setting intel coming out of Wednesday morning’s announcement of the 2024 nominees that all 10 of the multiple-choice questions in this week’s quiz could easily have been Emmy-related. But, hey, there are other things going on in the world, right? Like a recently announced vice presidential pick, the upcoming Olympics in Paris and Heal the Bay’s annual report card calling out the state’s dirtiest beaches. (Those last two stories are actually more related than you might think. The common link is ... sewage!)

That’s why I dialed back my desire to go full-Emmys this week and focus on just two of the heavily nominated shows (which, not coincidentally, happen to be some of my personal favorites): “The Bear,” which garnered a record number of nods, and “Only Murders in the Building” (for which everyone on the show but the Pickwick triplets seemed to be nominated).

You’ll also find more than the usual number of riffed-from-the-obits questions this week. While I vastly prefer the News Quiz to lean toward more lighthearted fare, occasionally the news of someone’s death, as sad as it is (fitness guru Richard Simmons, I’m thinking about you), serves up nuggets of knowledge just begging to be shared.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

