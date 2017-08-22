Music licensing services: In the Aug. 22 Business section, an article about music licensing sites said that Artlist.io’s service costs $199 per month. The cost is $199 per year.

Racism in California: In the Aug. 17 California section, a column about racism and bigotry in the state’s history said that Braxton Bragg commanded a U.S. Army outpost at Ft. Bragg before defecting to the Confederacy. The town was named for Bragg, but he never served at the outpost.

