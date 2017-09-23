“Will & Grace”: In the Sept. 24 Calendar section, an article about the revived NBCsitcom “Will & Grace” says the show will return Tuesday. It will return Thursday.

Seal Beach shooting: In the Sept. 23 California section, an article about the worst mass shooting in Orange County’s history said it occurred Oct. 20,2011. The shooting occurred Oct. 12, 2011.

