Expatriates: An article in the Oct. 23 Section A quoted Tiara Parker as telling family members concerned about her living in Mexico: “You should probably be more afraid of the white man at your local Target.” Parker says she said “white van,” referring to fears that had circulated on the internet about U.S. kidnappings.

Digital billboards: In the Dec. 11 California section, an article about the L.A. City Council approving a plan for new digital billboards misspelled the surname of Barbara Broide, co-president of the Coalition for a Beautiful Los Angeles, as Brodie and referred to Dustan Batton as executive director of Scenic Los Angeles. The organization is Scenic America, and Batton is executive director of its Los Angeles chapter.

