“The Meyerowitz Stories”: In the Oct. 8 Calendar section, an article about the film “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” says that it is in limited theatrical release and available on Netflix. The film will be available Oct. 13, in theaters and on the streaming platform.

