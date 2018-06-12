Governor’s race: In the June 6 Section A, an article about the California governor’s race said gubernatorial candidate John Cox ran for the U.S. House and Senate twice in Illinois, failing to reach the primary in all three. He failed to move past all three.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.