Did you have issues voting in person for the California recall election?
Voters will decide today whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Times wants to hear about your experience voting in-person at an L.A. County vote center. Share your thoughts in the form below.
The view from Sacramento
