California

Did you have issues voting in person for the California recall election?

A worker runs mail-in-ballots through a sorting machine
A worker runs mail-in-ballots through a sorting machine at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office on Aug. 25 in San Jose.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Voters will decide today whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Times wants to hear about your experience voting in-person at an L.A. County vote center. Share your thoughts in the form below.

California

