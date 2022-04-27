L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2022

1
All elections matter, but some matter more — and the June 7 primary is such a moment in Los Angeles and California. The results on election day could bring a significant shift in the political landscape.
To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early May, giving people ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on June 7.
LOS ANGELES CITY
Controller
Kenneth Mejia for L.A. City Controller
For this job, government outsider Kenneth Mejia is particularly impressive because the 31-year-old certified public accountant and auditor has used his campaign to demonstrate the kind of transparency-and-data-driven controller he would be — and that’s why The Times is endorsing him.
Check back for our endorsements in the mayor, city attorney and city council races.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Assessor
Jeffrey Prang for Los Angeles County Assessor
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang is seeking reelection this year, and voters would be wise to give him a third term. Prang has worked to modernize the office by upgrading its computer system (a project that is still unfolding) and digitizing records. He has tackled the backlog of assessment appeals and put in place a $45 filing fee to reduce meritless appeals, and is developing new ways to recruit and train assessors to fill the vacancies in his department.
Check back for our endorsements in the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 3 races.
LAUSD
District 2
Maria Brenes for L.A. Unified school board
Voters in District 2 — which encompasses downtown L.A., Los Feliz, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, El Sereno and East L.A. — have two good choices: Maria Brenes, the executive director of East L.A. advocacy group InnerCity Struggle; and Rocio Rivas, policy deputy to school board member Jackie Goldberg.
Voters can’t go wrong by picking either candidate. But Brenes has a slight advantage over Rivas. She has actively worked for years to bring a sense of urgency to improving educational outcomes in under-resourced schools that had low expectations of their Black and Latino students.
District 4
Nick Melvoin for L.A. Unified school board
Voters in District 4 — which includes Hancock Park, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills — don’t have inspiring options. But in the absence of a stronger challenger, incumbent Melvoin should continue in the job.
He pushed for the district’s one-stop shop for school enrollment — where parents pick from community schools, magnets and other schools — to include charter schools.
District 6
Kelly Gonez for L.A. Unified school board
Incumbent Kelly Gonez was seen as a reform/charter candidate when she first won office in 2017. But Gonez, a former charter school teacher, is more likely to take balanced positions based on the individual issues, not on a particular ideological bent in placing the needs of underserved students first.
Among other things, she had a hand in tripling the number of dual-language programs in the East Valley, which she represents. The area had relatively few such programs compared with the rest of the school district.
COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Check back for our endorsements for Los Angeles County Superior Court judges.
STATEWIDE OFFICE
Controller
Lanhee Chen for California Controller
We believe Lanhee Chen is the best choice for this position. Why? Because he is a sharp thinker with experience analyzing large financial systems, and because the controller should be as independent from the party in power as possible.
The editorial board endorses selectively, choosing the most consequential races in which to make recommendations. Check back for our endorsements for governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner.
STATE LEGISLATURE
The editorial board will make recommendations in several races. Check back for our endorsements.
U.S. HOUSE & SENATE
The editorial board will make recommendations in several races. Check back for our endorsements.
