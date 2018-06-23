Palm Springs film festival: In the June 17 Travel section, the What’s Up calendar incorrectly reported the dates of the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival. The festival runs through Monday. The article also said more than 55 short films are to be shown. The festival features 333 films.
Neighborhood Spotlight: In the Hot Property section elsewhere in this edition, an article about Signal Hill said the city has no public schools within its boundaries. There are three: Signal Hill Elementary, Alvarado Elementary and Jessie Elwin Nelson Academy. The error was caught after the section went to press.
Top Sales: In the June 16 Hot Property section, an article about high-priced home sales associated Stacy Gottula with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Gottula works for the Agency.
