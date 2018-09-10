Museum exhibition: In the Sept. 9 Calendar section, an item in the museums listings in the Guide said “Kaiju vs Heroes: Mark Nagata’s Journey through the World of Japanese Toys” at the Japanese American National Museum would open Sept. 14. The exhibition opens Sept. 15.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.