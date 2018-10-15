“Charmed”: In the Oct. 13 Calendar section, a review of the rebooted series “Charmed” said that Alyssa Milano’s character on the original “Charmed” was replaced by one played by Rose McGowan. It was Shannen Doherty who left the show.
Riot Games: In the Oct. 14 Business section, an article about allegations of sexism and harassment at Los Angeles video game company Riot Games said an event at a Seattle gaming conference was focused on recruitment. It was an informational event. Also, the article said women at Riot could participate in an internal chat group focused on diversity issues. All employees could participate.
