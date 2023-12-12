Officers’ hairstyles: In the Dec. 11 California section, an article about a police union official’s criticism of some LAPD officers’ hairstyles said the CROWN Act was a federal law passed last year that outlawed racial discrimination based on hairstyle. The proposal was a House bill that was not signed into law.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.