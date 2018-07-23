Jury acquits Palos Verdes Estates teenager of murder in suspected gang killing in South L.A.

A Palos Verdes Estates teenager was acquitted Monday on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in South L.A. last year.
The case made headlines last year after Cameron Terrell, 18, then a senior at Palos Verdes High School, was arrested in October in connection with the slaying. Authorities said Terrell drove the getaway car — a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz — in the fatal shooting of Justin Holmes, 21, near South Western Avenue and West 78th Street. Terrell was released on $5-million bail seven days later.
As the verdicts were read in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, relatives of Holmes shook their heads and sighed. Several dabbed their eyes with tissues.
Terrell, dressed in a navy suit, stared straight ahead. At one point, his defense attorney, Jovan Blacknell, patted him on the back.
After the verdict, Blacknell said that the case was the result of “blatant overcharging” and that prosecutors focused more on Facebook posts and rap music videos than real evidence.
“I think there was a lack of evidence,” he said.
After Terrell was released from jail last year, parents became angry that the teenager continued to attend classes at Palos Verdes High School. School officials and Terrell’s family eventually agreed he would complete his studies off-campus.
Terrell became known to Los Angeles police gang officers in the spring of 2017 through interactions at Jesse Owens Park, a hangout for the Rolling 90s Neighborhood Crips, according to court testimony. But online posts show that Terrell may have started hanging out with gang members the year before.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that the killing was a way for Terrell to gain status within the gang and presented the jury with photographs, videos, texts and Facebook messages in which Terrell posed with other known gang members, wore gang colors and threw gang signs. He also spoke to others of his allegiance to the gang, and had a tattoo of a “W” on his chest to represent the specific clique he claimed.
“He doesn’t take any of that back to Palos Verdes,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Tricia Taylor told the jury.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Holmes was walking with two friends near West 78th Street and South Western Avenue when two teenagers walked up to them and one asked what gang they were from.
The two people who were with Holmes ran, while Holmes told the teenagers that he didn’t “gangbang,” according to trial testimony. One of the teenagers began shooting, and Holmes collapsed.
Surveillance video captured near the scene showed two teenagers jumping into the black Mercedes. The car, registered to Terrell’s father, then sped away. The criminal case against the two teenagers, who are juveniles, is pending.
Blacknell argued that although a close friend of his had joined a gang, Terrell was not a gang member. Instead he read books about gang life and went on an “L.A. gang binge.” Terrell, he said, was known in the South L.A. area for giving away clothing and letting people borrow his luxury car.
Terrell, who comes from a wealthy background and lives in a home valued at nearly $2 million, is privileged, Blacknell said, but that came with “a cost.”
Blacknell said that Terrell got his tattoo — a W in the style of the Washington Nationals — because his favorite basketball player, Kevin Durant, also has the tattoo.
On the day of the shooting, Terrell thought he and the two other teenagers were going to graffiti the area, his defense attorney said.
“Cameron didn’t expect to hear gunshots,” Blacknell told the jury. “He didn’t expect any of this to happen. He didn’t know the boys had guns.”
Blacknell said Terrell thought that gang life was cool, and was merely trying to study the culture. The photographs, videos and text and Facebook messages weren’t real, he argued, but a “fantasy world.” Blacknell called witnesses to testify to Terrell’s character during the trial. All of them said they didn’t think he could murder another human being.
During the trial, which began July 3, 23 witnesses were called to testify.