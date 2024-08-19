Men charged with murder in Johnny Wactor’s death implicated themselves in jailhouse talk, sources say

Actor Kevin Suscavage holds a picture of Johnny Wactor while more than 100 friends, actors and family members march in a call for justice in the shooting death of Wactor on June 12. On Monday, four men were charged in the actor’s death.

Prosecutors on Monday charged two men with known associations to a notorious South Los Angeles street gang with murder in the death of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor after the suspects implicated themselves during jailhouse discussions, sources told The Times.

Two other men were also charged with lesser crimes in connection with Wactor’s death, authorities said.

Robert Barceleau, 18, is accused of shooting Wactor after the actor came upon him and two other members of the Florencia 13 gang on Hope Street near Pico Boulevard and confronted them because he thought they were trying to tow his car in the wee hours of May 25. Authorities say the men were jacking up Wactor’s car to steal its catalytic converter and he was shot after accosting them.

Barceleau, who is also known as “Smallz,” is an identified member of the Florencia 13 gang, according to information from a search warrant filed in the Wactor investigation. His fingerprints, as well as those of Sergio Estrada and Leonel Gutierrez, matched those lifted from the floor jack left at Wactor’s car, according to the search warrant. Authorities say Estrada, a.k.a. “Prieto,” and Gutierrez, or “Tripps” — both also 18 — are affiliated with the gang.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said more than 50 search warrants were served in the case.

Witnesses identified Gutierrez as a suspect in Wactor’s slaying because of a distinct “F” tattoo on his face — for Florencia, police said.

The three men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. A fourth person — Frank Olano, 22 — was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

After their arrests, some of the men implicated themselves in the slaying during recorded jailhouse conversations, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Calling Wactor’s death a “senseless shooting,” Gascón on Monday charged Barceleau and Estrada with murder.

Barceleau was charged with special circumstances murder during an attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm, attempted robbery and aggravated circumstances of using a firearm. If convicted, he faces life without the possibility of parole.

Estrada was charged with murder with the use of a firearm and grand theft.

Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft with allegations of a principal armed with a firearm. And Olano was charged with accessory to murder.

“There are two that are facing life in prison, one life without the possibility,” Gascon said during a news conference Monday. “One of them fired a weapon; the other one was there. … Barceleau fired the gun.”

Neither Gascón nor Choi would discuss the evidence in the case, including any statements made by the accused. All four appeared in a downtown court Monday and were waiting to be called for their hearing.

The charges come after friends of the actor called for the district attorney to lock up those responsible for the actor’s death.

“I don’t think it is right that these suspects, whoever killed Johnny, ever gets freedom ever again,” fellow actor Micah Parker said Monday outside the downtown criminal courts building. “That is justice in our eyes, and we asked George Gascón to serve justice and do his job today.”

Parker and others were asking the district attorney to commit to seeking the maximum sentence for the men — life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wactor’s slaying has become symbolic of growing issues related to violent robberies in Los Angeles, and particularly the rise of street violence in the city’s downtown core.

The actor had finished a shift at the Level 8 bar about 3:20 a.m. May 25 when he and co-worker Anita Joy were walking to his car and interrupted the thieves.

Wactor first thought his car was being towed, Joy said. After realizing that wasn’t the case, he asked the men to leave, showing his open hands to indicate he wasn’t a threat. Nevertheless, he was shot at close range, Joy said. A security guard from the bar said he found Joy and the mortally wounded Wactor and called 911.

Joy asked Wactor whether he was OK, and he responded, “Nope. I’ve been shot,” according to the statement of probable cause in the arrests of the suspects.

After the shooting, the men fled north on Hope Street in a stolen getaway car described as a 2018 black four-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior, police said.

Given the description of the assailants and some security video from the scene, the focus of the investigation almost immediately turned to Florencia 13 gang members tied to catalytic converter thefts in the region.

After reviewing videos and interviewing witnesses, homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspects. Barceleau had been arrested June 5 on suspicion of assault by the LAPD, but was not charged with a crime and was released the same day.

It was not until this month that arrests were made, after repeated efforts by friends, family and politicians calling for more resources on the case and a tougher approach to crime in Los Angeles.

After the arrests, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked police “for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence.”

“Now, we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable,” she said.

Johnny Wactor was shot to death after interrupting men trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter on May 25, authorities say. (Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)

Barceleau, Gutierrez and Estrada all have lengthy criminal histories, according to court and arrest documents reviewed by The Times.

Barceleau has previously been arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, robbery and burglary. Gutierrez has prior arrests on suspicion of possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, grand theft, assault with great bodily injury, battery and robbery. Estrada’s priors include suspicion of assault with a firearm, robbery and burglary. Alano, a.k.a. “Little,” has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism, possession of a firearm and assault on a police officer.