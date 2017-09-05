L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King says DACA students have earned the right to 'a permanent place'

Hundreds of East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights high school students walked out of class Nov. 14 to protest the election of Donald Trump as president

Leaders of the Los Angeles Unified School District doubled down on their support for immigrant students after the Trump administration announced that it would phase out DACA.

“I am concerned by this decision and its long-term impacts on the students, families and employees of L.A. Unified,” Supt. Michelle King said in a statement. “These young immigrants have made valuable contributions to the community and the nation they consider their home, and they have earned the right to a permanent place in its history.”

L.A. Unified previously passed a resolution saying schools would make it harder for immigration officials to enter campuses. The district also launched a hotline for families struggling with immigration issues under Trump and started the school year with an inclusion campaign called “We Are One.”

“The district will continue to embrace the values and principles of inclusion, and to provide a supportive teaching and learning environment that encourages achievement and success,” King said.

School board members also sounded off against the decision. “Dreamers, whether they are students or teachers, have worked hard to contribute to this beautiful country and city. They should be celebrated, not turned away,” said board President Ref Rodriguez. “We are committed to strong advocacy efforts at the federal and state levels, so that Congress will find the courage to reverse this decision.”