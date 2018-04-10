Under state control, Inglewood school district's financial picture worsened

Deeper cuts are inevitable given the shortfall. The district has told about 60 teachers that they could be laid off next year. It has also reduced its contributions to administrative employees' healthcare plans, requiring them to shoulder more of the cost. And it is trying to negotiate with its teachers union to make teachers absorb these costs too. For the average teacher, who makes about $77,000 a year, according to the Inglewood Teachers Assn., that would amount to a 7% pay cut.