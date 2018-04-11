School board approves a new formula for funding high-need schools

Resolutions like this are supposed to be introduced to the school board in one meeting, then voted on in a second one at a later time, to give the public time to get informed and respond. The "initial announcement" of this resolution was on the agenda for the school board meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the plan was to vote at a later meeting in May. But on Monday afternoon, the district posted a "special meeting" notice for 4:45 p.m. Tuesday — with one item on the agenda: "Equity Is Justice 2.0: Moving toward a New Direction."