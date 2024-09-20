Cyclist dies after being hit by two vehicles in L.A. Police search for drivers who fled the scene

Los Angeles police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two drivers involved in two collisions that killed a bicyclist in Northridge on Thursday evening.

A gray Honda traveling northbound on Lindley Avenue collided with the bicyclist near Napa Street around 9:15 p.m., authorities said. The man was thrown off his bicycle and onto the road, where he was struck a second time by a gray pickup truck.

Both drivers drove away without stopping to identify themselves or offer aid, as is required by law, authorities said.

The cyclist, who was in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. His identity is being withheld until authorities can notify his next of kin.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the identification, apprehension or conviction of either driver.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8025 or (818) 644-8117. After regular working hours or on the weekend, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip at lacrimestoppers.org. Residents can also submit tips on the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

In 2023, 106 people were killed in hit-and-run incidents in the city of Los Angeles, according to LAPD data.

In total, 336 people were killed in crashes in 2023 — the highest number since the city began keeping statistics more than two decades ago. That also marked the third consecutive year that traffic fatalities climbed, a trend former LAPD Chief Michel Moore attributed to distracted and high-speed driving.