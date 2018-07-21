L.A. County issues heat wave warning for the week ahead

Summer is here.
Los Angeles County officials have issued a warning for next week, when they expect temperatures to soar as another heat wave descends on Southern California.
High temperatures are forecast to arrive on Monday. The alert covers areas prone to dangerous summertime heat. They include downtown Los Angeles, the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting record-breaking highs and has issued a heat advisory until Thursday evening.
Inland temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s for much of the week and will probably hit 100 on Wednesday. Temperatures along the coast will be in the mid-80s.
County officials have asked schools and summer camps to take special precautions, such as limiting outdoor activities to mornings and evenings.
In a sign of what is sure to be a difficult week for firefighters across California, the wildfire that has been burning just west of Yosemite National Park has continued to grow.
The Ferguson fire is now spreading northward, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It has blackened 42 square miles and is only 7% contained.
Since the fire began on July 13, one firefighter has died and four have been injured while trying to contain the blaze.
No buildings have been destroyed. On Saturday morning, forest service officials announced a mandatory evacuation order for Yosemite West, an unincorporated area.
Glacier Point Road, a scenic route in Yosemite, is closed. But other areas of the park remain open.
“Visitors should expect smoky conditions,” the park’s Twitter account advised on Saturday.