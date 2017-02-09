Former Alhambra girls' basketball coach is sentenced to five years in prison for abusing student

Joseph Alan Kikuchi, 57, a former girls' basketball coach at Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, has been sentenced to five years in state prison for sexually abusing a team member.

Kikuchi pleaded no contest in January to 23 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He was convicted of abusing the girl over the course of seven months while she was 15 and 16 years old, though Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Jared Moses said during Thursday's sentencing hearing that the relationship started even earlier.

Moses sentenced Kikuchi after a two-hour hearing at the Alhambra Courthouse. Prosecutor Rena Durrant read a letter from the victim's father detailing the effect Kikuchi's abuse had on his daughter and their family. She showed the judge photos of gifts that Kikuchi had bought the girl, including a promise ring and Victoria's Secret underwear.

Durrant also read some of the threatening text messages that she said Kikuchi sent the teenager when she tried to break off the relationship.

The courtroom was packed with community members, a number of whom spoke in support of Kikuchi and asked the judge to consider his medical needs, his family and the efforts he's made since his 2015 arrest, including being baptized and helping the homeless.

