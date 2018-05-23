UC headed for big funding boost to ax tuition hike, enroll more students

The University of California is headed toward a major funding boost that will help it enroll thousands of additional state students and eliminate the need to raise in-state tuition for the coming school year.
A key Assembly budget panel on Wednesday approved $117.5 million in new funds for the 10-campus public research university. A Senate panel approved a similar sum last week.
The same committees approved even more funding for the California State University system.
The actions raise hopes that Gov. Jerry Brown will agree to the additional outlay during budget negotiations.
For each of the public university systems, Brown has proposed a general fund increase of $92.1 million and a onetime infusion of $100 million to upgrade and maintain aging facilities.
News of an impending deal quickly circulated Wednesday morning at the UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco, prompting shout-outs of appreciation to supportive legislators and UC advocates who launched a unified lobbying push for more money.
"This puts us on a more stable course, and I hope it's the start of a renewed partnership with the state Legislature," said board Chairman George Kieffer.
The money approved for UC would help the system enroll 2,500 more California students this fall and an additional 2,500 in 2019. Legislators, noting widespread complaints about campus overcrowding, also approved $12.5 million to help ease crowding.
UC would receive $22.5 million in one-time funds for research into opioids, firearm violence, the health effects of sugar and valley fever, a lung infection caused by fungus in soil. The Assembly panel also approved one-time infusions of $5 million for campus efforts to fight hunger and $2 million to expand equal opportunity employment practices.
"UC and its students have made a convincing case this year that funding beyond the governor's proposal is needed to meet increasing costs, address overcrowding on some campuses, support additional enrollment growth for the 2018-19 academic year, and address infrastructure needs," said the staff recommendation of the Assembly Budget subcommittee on education finance.
At the regents meeting, UC President Janet Napolitano praised the 2,500 students, faculty, regents, chancellors, alumni and staff behind an unprecedented lobbying effort for more funds. They contacted state legislators more than 5,600 times this year, she said. Last year, 700 advocates made 2,500 contacts, according to Kiernan Flaherty, UC's state government relations chief.
"We are pleased and grateful that our state legislators recognize how crucial it is to adequately fund the university," Napolitano said.
Varsha Sarveshwar, a junior at UC Berkeley, said her student government office coordinated at least 15 trips to Sacramento — with about 30 students each time — to attend committee hearings and buttonhole legislators. Overall, students made more than 1,000 phone calls to key legislators and collected more than 6,000 stories of peers who would suffer without more funding, according to RISE California, a statewide student organization.
Sarveshwar said she still managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA — in part by pulling six or seven all-nighters in the last weeks of classes.
"Since January, thousands of University of California students have called upon the Assembly to reinvest in our education. Today, we won," she said. "We are incredibly heartened."
Kieffer said Assemblyman Jose Medina (D-Riverside), who heads the Assembly Higher Education Committee, played a key role.
Both Assembly and Senate education finance panels also approved a major funding increase for Cal State University. The $215.7 million in extra funding the two panels approved for Cal State would help its 23 campuses enroll an additional 11,000 students. Cal State turned away 32,000 eligible students last year because it could not accommodate them.