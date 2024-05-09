Advertisement
UC president recommends UCLA pay Cal $10 million a year for leaving Pac-12

Up close photo of a UCLA football helmet.
The UC Board of Regents recommended Thursday that UCLA pay California $10 million a year for leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
(Christopher Hook / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
In another possible blow to a UCLA athletic department awash in debt, the president of the University of California system is recommending that the Bruins pay sister school California $10 million a year through 2029-30 for leaving the Golden Bears to scramble for a new home after UCLA’s move to the Big Ten conference contributed to the dismantling of the Pac-12.

The proposed $10 million figure, based on a projected $50-million difference in revenue between the schools, is at the high end of the $2 million to $10 million annual payment that was discussed in December 2022 when the UC regents approved UCLA’s departure to the Big Ten.

The recommendation from UC president Michael V. Drake, which would start this year and run through the existing term of UCLA’s contract with the Big Ten, is expected to be discussed at the board of regents meeting May 14-16 at UC Merced. The regents could elect to reduce the suggested payment.

The payment known as “Calimony” will penalize UCLA after the school announced in June 2022 that it was leaving for the Big Ten and a much richer media rights deal starting in August 2024. Cal subsequently agreed to join the Atlantic Coast Conference while taking a reduced share of the conference’s media rights deal.

If enacted, this payment would put another dent in UCLA’s athletic budget. The Bruins have run up $167.7 million in debt since the 2019 fiscal year, one of the reasons the school sought an infusion of cash as part of its move to the Big Ten.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the UC president’s recommendation soon.

Ben Bolch

