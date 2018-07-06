Cal State Fullerton officer charged with DUI on duty

An officer with the California State Fullerton Police Department was charged Thursday with driving under the influence while on duty in a patrol car, officials said.
Other officers noticed that Thomas Henry Higgs, 59, was showing signs of intoxication during a May 7 police briefing and notified their command staff, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
An investigation revealed that Higgs was allegedly driving a marked patrol car around the campus with a blood alcohol level of .09%, which is above the legal limit.
He was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, prosecutors said.
If convicted, he faces up to six months in county jail. He is due in court in August for arraignment.