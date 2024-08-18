CHP officer struck by vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A California Highway Patrol officer was struck early Sunday morning while assisting a disabled vehicle on the 5 Freeway.

A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The officer was hit around 3:30 a.m. while responding to a disabled vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of State Route 14, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, she said.

Advertisement

All southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway north of State Route 14 remained closed Sunday morning, she said.