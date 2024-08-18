Advertisement
California

CHP officer struck by vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar

California Highway Patrol logo on a car
A California Highway Patrol officer was struck early Sunday morning while assisting a disabled vehicle on the 5 Freeway.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Ben PostonStaff Writer 
A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The officer was hit around 3:30 a.m. while responding to a disabled vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of State Route 14, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, she said.

All southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway north of State Route 14 remained closed Sunday morning, she said.

California
Ben Poston

Ben Poston is an investigative reporter specializing in data at the Los Angeles Times.

