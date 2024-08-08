On-duty police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in La Habra

An investigation is underway after an on-duty motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a traffic collision in La Habra.

The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Lambert Road and Walnut Street. Video from ABC7 helicopters showed the motorcycle on its side, with debris scattered around the intersection.

The officer was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning, the La Habra Police Department said in a statement.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene for traffic control and to assist in the investigation, said agency spokesman Luis Quintero.

This is a developing story.