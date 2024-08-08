Advertisement
California

On-duty police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in La Habra

An on-duty motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a traffic collision in La Habra.
An investigation is underway after an on-duty motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a traffic collision in La Habra.
(KABC 7 )
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

An on-duty motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a traffic collision in La Habra, officials said.

The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Lambert Road and Walnut Street. Video from ABC7 helicopters showed the motorcycle on its side, with debris scattered around the intersection.

The officer was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning, the La Habra Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene for traffic control and to assist in the investigation, said agency spokesman Luis Quintero.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement