On-duty police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in La Habra
An on-duty motorcycle officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after a traffic collision in La Habra, officials said.
The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Lambert Road and Walnut Street. Video from ABC7 helicopters showed the motorcycle on its side, with debris scattered around the intersection.
The officer was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning, the La Habra Police Department said in a statement.
California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene for traffic control and to assist in the investigation, said agency spokesman Luis Quintero.
This is a developing story.
