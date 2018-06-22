Parolee arrested after Riverside police find him driving the car of a missing woman

Authorities in Riverside arrested a parolee after he was found driving the car of a woman who had been reported missing hours earlier, police said Thursday.
Investigators also located the body of a woman but have not officially confirmed her identity as the missing person, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.
The woman was reported missing about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, when her husband returned from work and she was not at their home in the Sycamore Canyon area of Riverside, police said in a statement.
The woman, whose name was not released, did not answer or return her husband’s phone calls and did not arrive at work later that morning.
Police tracked down the woman’s car in Corona, about 20 miles away, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw that the woman was not inside, Railsback said. Sitting behind the wheel was Aaron Allen Aubrey, a 24-year-old transient from Riverside, authorities said.
Police booked Aubrey on suspicion of auto theft and identity theft as well as a parole violation. Detectives considered him a “person of interest” in the woman’s death, and he was being held without bail.
Officers used bloodhounds to search for the missing woman near Box Springs Mountain. The team of police and rescue dogs found a woman’s body about 11 a.m. but her identity and cause of death remained under investigation by the Riverside County coroner’s office.
It’s unclear if Aubrey was represented by an attorney. He was arrested May 14 on suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers, and prosecutors in Riverside last week charged him with a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting police. His arraignment in that case was scheduled for July 24.