Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

A 9-year-old English bulldog won the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest Saturday night in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Zsa Zsa won the title at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.
The dog's owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minn., will receive $1,500.
Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections — some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet, and the pooches are evaluated by a panel of judges.
The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.
Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha — a Neapolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.
The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on a Friday night, but organizers moved this year's competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.