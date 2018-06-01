Weinstein is sued by 3 women; one alleges rape and says his lawyer's firm duped her

Thompson went to a follow-up meeting with Weinstein at a restaurant at the Tribeca Grand Hotel that same day, and the meeting quickly moved to a hotel room, the suit says. It became clear Weinstein wanted more than a business deal, the suit says, and Thompson went to the bathroom to escape. When she returned, the producer was naked from the waist down and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, the suit alleges. At that point, it alleges, “Weinstein grabbed her, using brute force to push her flat on her stomach as he pulled up her dress” as she fought.