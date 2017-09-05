Deputy accused in Alameda County jail abuse scandal choked an inmate until he fell unconscious, prosecutors say

Four Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were charged Tuesday in a jail abuse scandal that involved directing an inmate in the Santa Rita Jail to attack other inmates with feces and urine, officials said.

One deputy, Erik McDermott, 27, is also accused of strangling an inmate until he fell unconscious, according to the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said McDermott and Deputy Justin Linn tried to intimidate a witness from speaking with investigators when they asked another inmate to inform the witness’s gang that he was a “snitch,” according to a complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

According to the complaint, the pair searched the witness’ cell and Linn wrote up a report recommending the inmate be disciplined.

Both deputies were charged with assault by a public officer — Linn was charged with four counts, while McDermott was charged with two — and one count each of dissuading a witness by force or threat and conspiracy to obstruct justice, the complaint said.

Two other deputies, Sarah Krause, 26 and Stephen Sarcos, 30, were each charged with one count of assault by a public officer. Sarcos resigned from his position during the investigation.

District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, in a statement, called the attacks “sadistic and terrorizing acts.”

“There is no rational explanation for their actions aside from abject cruelty and a disregard for the humanity of the inmates,” she said.

A lengthy investigation began after jail employees told supervisors in January about the alleged abuse. The four deputies were pulled from duty soon after.

Authorities interviewed more than 40 people, including sheriff’s office employees and inmates in the county jail and various state prisons.

Prosecutors said eight inmates were targeted during the summer and fall of last year. Charging documents revealed new details about how they unfolded.

In one incident, an inmate said he was awakened when someone unlocked his cell door allowing another inmate to throw urine on him, according to a probable cause statement attached to the complaint. The attack is known as gassing.

When the inmate pressed the emergency call button to report the incident, he told investigators, Linn responded to his cell and laughed at him, the document said.

The inmate involved in staging the attacks said the deputies opened cell doors or handcuffing ports for him so he could carry them out, the document said.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek