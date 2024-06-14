Inmate attacks San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy with a shiv in surveillance footage

Video screenshot of Christopher Lommie Jackson being subdued by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies after he tried to stab a 28-year-old inmate with a jail-made metal knife at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

An inmate in San Bernardino County jail tried to stab another inmate and a sheriff’s deputy with a knife he made while incarcerated, authorities announced Friday.

VIDEO | 00:12 Inmate tries to stab San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy with a shiv in video footage

On Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m., Christopher Lommie Jackson tried to stab a 28-year-old inmate with a jail-made metal knife at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

After deputies arrived at the men’s cell, Jackson allegedly tried to stab a 45-year-old deputy and knocked him to the floor, the Sheriff’s Department said. Other deputies intervened to stop the attack.

Video footage provided by the Sheriff’s Department shows a man identified as Jackson lunging toward the deputy with a knife in his hand and pulling the deputy to the ground, where the two get into a struggle until they’re separated by other deputies.

The deputy, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, was hospitalized for moderate injuries to his face and released, authorities said. It’s unclear if the other inmate was injured in the alleged attack.

Jackson, a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident, has been in custody since 2019 after accepting a plea deal in connection with a murder case, court records show. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Jackson will be charged with attempted murder in response to the alleged attack, officials said.

“Such violent behavior poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our staff and inmate populations,” San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in the release.