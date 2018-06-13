'We have been hurt.' More women say they were mistreated by USC gynecologist

USC student Anika Narayanan says she vividly recalls her first appointment with Dr. George Tyndall at the campus health center, alleging that he made several explicit comments during an examination she felt was inappropriate and invasive.
When she came back for a second visit in 2016 after a “nonconsensual sexual encounter,” he allegedly chastised her, she said in a civil lawsuit and at a press conference Tuesday. He “asked me if I had ‘forgotten to use a condom again,’ ” said Narayanan, 21.
At one point, she said, Tyndall asked “if I did a lot of ‘doggy style,’ ” she said.
Narayanan is one of 24 women now being represented by attorney Gloria Allred as part of an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Tyndall could not be reached for comment Tuesday. But in previous interviews, he has denied any wrongdoing and said he never mistreated his patients.
Allred told reporters Tuesday that her clients are alleging Tyndall repeatedly touched them without gloves while making comments about their sex lives and their ethnic origins.
Narayanan has deep roots to the USC campus. Both her parents worked at USC. Her father is Shri Narayanan, a holder of the Niki and C.L. Max Nikias Chair in Engineering, according to Allred.
Nikias announced his departure as USC’s president recently in the wake of anger and outrage on campus over allegations made against Tyndall.
The Times reported in May that during 27 years at USC’s student health clinic, Tyndall had repeatedly been accused of “creepy” behavior, including improperly photographing patients’ genitals, touching women inappropriately during pelvic exams and making sexually suggestive and sometimes crude remarks about their bodies.
There were earlier investigations of Tyndall, including a 2013 review by USC’s Office of Equity and Diversity, which is charged with investigating sexual harassment and other misconduct cases.
A nurse who was frustrated by administrators’ inaction reported Tyndall to a campus rape crisis center in 2016, and the physician was placed on leave. A university investigation determined that Tyndall sexually harassed patients, and he was allowed to resign quietly with a payout.
More than 400 women have come forward to make reports to USC about Tyndall.
The amended suit comes a day after the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had launched an investigation into how the university handled misconduct complaints against the gynecologist, the latest fallout in a scandal that has prompted two law enforcement investigations and dozens of lawsuits.
Anika Narayan said the administration betrayed the students.
“I am ashamed, disappointed and furious that I am not alone,” she said.
Graduate Student Daniella Mohazab, another plaintiff being represented by Allred, alleged in her lawsuit that Tyndall made comments about her sexual skills, connecting them to her Filipino heritage.
"We have been hurt,” she said at the press conference. “He has hurt our livelihood, consumed our time and mental health … has been the root of distrust and discomfort that we now face."