Three hurt in Anaheim chemical fire; dozens of businesses evacuated

A major fire burned for hours at a company that produces cleaning chemicals in Anaheim, leaving three people injured.

Anaheim fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. in an industrial section of the city.

The fire burned for four hours and forced the evacuation of dozens of surrounding businesses.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said one employee and two firefighters were injured but were expected to recover. One firefighter had heat exhaustion, the other an electrical injury.

Company owner Luis Salazar told KNBC-TV that the 10 to 15 people inside his business all got out, but one woman injured an ankle when she ran back inside for her purse.