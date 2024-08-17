Fire destroys Sierra foothills motorsports business; woman accused of arson

Firefighters respond to a fire in the Nevada County city of Grass Valley.

A woman accused of sparking a destructive fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities said.

Police in the Nevada County city of Grass Valley responded to three 911 calls reporting smoke and fire in the brush around Nevada City Highway and Gates Place at about 3:20 p.m., authorities said

A woman was pointed out by witnesses. After being detained, she “made spontaneous claims” of starting the fire with a cigarette by accident, according to Grass Valley Police Lt. Brian Blakemore.

Advertisement

She later recanted, then said she started the fire while testing a lighter on the brush, Blakemore said. The suspect, identified as Elizabeth Houston, 49, was arrested on suspicion of felony arson.

The flames, carried by the wind, quickly reached the southernmost edge of the property of Sierra Motor Sports, where the business stored 50-gallon barrels of discarded gasoline, Blakemore said. Once those caught fire, all buildings on the property were destroyed, including the main showroom, an exterior maintenance structure and several smaller sheds and storage buildings.

The business owners told police the damage was at least $1.5 million, police said. Sierra Motor Sports has been in business for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

“Definitely a major loss not only for the business, but for the whole community,” Blakemore said.

The Grass Valley Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were able to contain the initial brush fire to around 3 acres and save several other structures in the area, including several homes and a flower shop, authorities said. The fire also temporarily prompted evacuation orders for the surrounding areas, but those were lifted just before 5 p.m.