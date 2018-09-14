In L.A. case, judge rules Trump administration can’t tie anti-gang grants to immigration enforcement

The Justice Department annually doles out funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to states and cities to support law enforcement efforts against gangs. Since 1997, Los Angeles has annually received more than $1 million in such funds, including $1.8 million in 2016. The city was eligible for about $1.9 million in 2017, but Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced in July of that year that under an executive order, all of the anti-gang grant money would hinge on new immigration compliance requirements.