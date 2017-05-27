U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer shot teens who tried to rob him, officials say

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer shot two teenagers in Arcadia when they and another youth tried to rob him at gunpoint Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the officer was walking on the sidewalk on First Street, south of Colorado Boulevard, just after 8 p.m. when two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old attacked him from behind.

One of the teens hit the officer in the head several times while another pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, Deputy Caroline Rodriguez said in a written statement.

The officer “thought the subjects were going to rob and shoot him so he retrieved his department-issued handgun,” Rodriguez said.

The officer shot at the teens, hitting two of them. They were taken to a local hospital and are recovering, she said. The third boy was later arrested not far from the shooting scene and was booked on a robbery charge, she said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, she said.

The officer had some bruising to his face, which did not require medical treatment, Rodriguez said.

