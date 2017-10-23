Woman arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Justin Bieber's home for third time, Beverly Hills police say

A woman in her 40s was arrested Monday night at Justin Bieber's temporary Beverly Hills home on suspicion of trespassing for the third time in a week.

Officers met with Bieber's security team, who had the woman in custody and called police to the home in the 400 block of Castle Place at 7:37 p.m.,said Beverly Hills police Sgt. Chris Coulter.

Security told officers that Bieber is using the home temporarily and this was the third time in a week that the woman had tried to make contact with the singer, though she never did, Coulter said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and is being held at the Beverly Hills police station on $4,000 bail, Coulter said.