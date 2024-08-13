Disney Channel’s Skai Jackson arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at Universal Studios

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson could face a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after allegedly fighting with her boyfriend in public last week.

The “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” actor was arrested Aug. 9 on suspicion of domestic battery after security personnel noticed her and her boyfriend getting into a physical altercation at the theme park, which is adjacent to the Universal CityWalk dining and shopping district.

“[W]hile inside the Universal Studios Theme Park, a domestic incident occurred involving Skai Jackson,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. “Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ms. Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery.”

Jackson, 22, was then transported to the West Hollywood Station for booking.

On-site security called police after claiming to have seen Jackson push her boyfriend, according to Page Six and TMZ. Security personnel detained the couple until local authorities arrived and reviewed security footage, which allegedly showed that Jackson had pushed her boyfriend twice.

Jackson was arrested at 5:50 p.m. and was booked at 6:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s jail records. Her bail was set for $20,000 and she was cited and released a few hours later.

The “Bubble Guppies” voice actor and her boyfriend reportedly both denied getting physical during the incident and Jackson allegedly claimed that they are happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

A representative for Jackson did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Van Nuys Superior Court for filing.