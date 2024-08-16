Woman seen climbing and dancing on top of 6th Street Bridge arch is taken into custody

A woman in her mid-20s was seen climbing and dancing on top of one of the arches on the 6th Street Bridge on Thursday morning.

A woman who was seen climbing and dancing on top of one of the arches on the 6th Street Bridge spanning the Los Angeles River was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Greg Fox, 58, was walking home from playing basketball at the Boyle Heights Sports Center and Park when he noticed a woman inching herself up an arch on the 6th Street Bridge. Fox was across the street and began filming the woman, who he said was pacing back and forth on the arch for 25 minutes. The video shows her talking to herself, covering her face in distress and dancing.

“She was there dancing around and just acting not right,” he said. “I thought she was going to jump [off the bridge], but then she sat down and then got back up and was up there a very long time, waving her hands around.”

Los Angeles police arrived on the scene at 11:53 a.m. and took the subject, a woman in her mid-20s, into custody two minutes later, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im said. The woman’s name was not disclosed.

The woman began making her way down the archway as soon as police arrived and went with police willingly, Fox said.

Im said the woman would receive medical attention.

“It was kind of sad, but I see this stuff all the time,” Fox, who lived on the streets in Skid Row for about a year, said. “I want to expose how terrible it is down here, how much people are in need of mental health services.”

Fox now lives in a single-room occupancy hotel. SROs are designed to serve the estimated 4,400 people who live on the streets or in shelters in Skid Row.