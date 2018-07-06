2 motorcyclists shot, 1 killed on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino

One motorcyclist was killed and another was wounded Friday when they were shot on the 210 Freeway while wearing the insignia of a motorcycle gang, police said.
A group of three motorcyclists, including the two victims, was riding in San Bernardino when one had mechanical trouble, prompting them to pull into the center median, San Bernardino police Lt. Mike Madden said.
Investigators think the three were stopped for less than five minutes when shots were fired.
Shawn Fowler, 44, of Utah, was killed, and a second man was wounded. Fowler's wife, who was the third person in the group, was not struck by the gunfire.
Detectives are still trying to figure out whether the gunshots came from a passing vehicle.
The freeway was closed for several hours.