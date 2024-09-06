One person injured in shooting on 91 Freeway in Riverside

California Highway Patrol received a call at 5:39 p.m. Thursday that four or five shots were fired at a black Nissan Altima heading east on the 91 Freeway near 14th Street in downtown Riverside, CHP spokesperson Javier Navarro said. Shortly after the shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway.

California Highway Patrol received a call at 5:39 p.m. that four or five shots were fired at a black Nissan Altima heading east on the 91 Freeway near 14th Street in downtown Riverside, CHP spokesperson Javier Navarro said. Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Shortly after the shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway and stopped at 6th and Lime Streets in downtown Riverside.

A 22-year-old Latina woman sitting in the left rear seat was shot in the left thigh and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Navarro said. No other passengers were injured, he said.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine whether there is a connection between the shooter and their apparent targets. Victims’ preliminary statements after the incident were vague, Navarro said.

“They might have been in shock or trying to piece everything together,” he said. “We don’t know if there is any connection or any incident that happened prior [to the shooting].”

CHP does not have a concrete description of the suspect’s vehicle, he added.

“Investigators are still working the case to find information on what happened,” he said.